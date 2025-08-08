Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump replacing original pick for IRS commissioner

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will now serve as acting commissioner of the IRS.
FILE -Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., speaks at a hearing in Washington, Sept. 30, 2014.
President Donald Trump is replacing IRS Commissioner Billy Long, Scripps News has learned.

President Trump announced in December that he would nominate Long to head the IRS. The U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination, 53-44, on June 12.

No reason was given for Long's departure. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will now serve as acting commissioner of the IRS.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Long represented Missouri’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2023. While in Congress, he co-sponsored a Republican-backed bill that called for abolishing the IRS.

Before his time in elected office, Long worked as an auctioneer and talk radio host.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

