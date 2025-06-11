Elon Musk expresses regret over spat with President Trump

An olive branch has been extended by Elon Musk to President Donald Trump. Musk took to X to express some regret over a recent spat with the president, writing that some of his posts went “too far.”

He has since deleted a post in which he claimed the government was concealing information about President Trump’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk was also critical of President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill." He made several posts on X last week, calling the bill a "disgusting abomination."

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong," the billionaire added. "You know it."

He went on to claim that the bill, which includes tax breaks and spending cuts, would add to the deficit and burden Americans with "crushingly unsustainable debt."

President Trump addressed his relationship with Musk on the New York Post's Pod Force One with Miranda Devine on Tuesday, prior to Musk's comments.

"I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that happened. He went after the bill that's phenomenal. It's the best thing we've ever signed in this country," President Trump said.

The president previously said he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned Musk that he could face “serious consequences” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections. The president appeared to soften his tone on Tuesday, saying he could reconcile with Musk.

"I was disappointed in him, but you know, it is what it is. That happens. Things like that happen. I don't blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed," President Trump said.

President Trump suggested Musk opposed the legislation because he was upset about the removal of an electric vehicle mandate.

Musk pushed back on X, denying that it was the reason for his frustration and citing concerns about the federal deficit that the bill would create.

