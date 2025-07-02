California farmer warns immigration enforcement threatens food supply

The $2 billion agricultural industry in California's Ventura County faces new challenges as immigration enforcement intensifies in farming communities, threatening the workforce that keeps food on American tables.

Lisa Tate, a sixth-generation farmer in Ventura County, grows citrus, avocados, and coffee on land her family has owned since the 1920s.

"My family came to Ventura County in 1876," Tate said.

The lemons grown on her property are distributed globally to major retailers.

"All over the country and throughout the world, so they'll be in Walmart and Costco and Albertson's and any all the stores in between," Tate said.

But recent immigration enforcement actions have disrupted the agricultural community, prompting Tate to speak out in a local newspaper opinion piece. She described the enforcement as "un-American," noting that while she initially supported removing individuals with serious criminal histories, the current approach appears focused more on intimidation than public safety.

"I feel like the rules keep changing, but regardless, I mean, these people, the people that are showing up every day to work, working two or three jobs, they don't have time to be out there, you know, conducting their criminal activities on the side," Tate said.

Tate believes most Americans are disconnected from the realities of food production.

"I think that we have the luxury of Americans to not have to think about that. So I don't think most people do. I think our food just shows up in the grocery store," Tate said.

She emphasizes that the same workers once deemed essential during the pandemic are now being targeted by federal agents.

"You have had the benefit of undocumented workers for your entire life, and every single person in America benefits from undocumented workers, whether you are aware of it or not," Tate said.

Miguel, a farmworker who requested anonymity, has lived in the United States for 30 years. When asked what he loves most about his job, he said he appreciates the agricultural work itself and that each day brings something different.

However, Miguel now works in constant fear.

"Working isn't peaceful anymore," he said, explaining that enforcement actions are affecting workers' morale and tearing families apart.

Ventura County's $2 billion agricultural industry specializes in strawberries, lemons and nursery stock. This region contributes to California's massive agricultural output, which produces over one-third of the country's vegetables and more than three-quarters of its fruits and nuts.

Tate advocates for a better solution than the current enforcement approach.

"The agricultural industries have been lobbying for decades for a worker program that will work," Tate said.

While the H-2A visa program exists for seasonal farmworkers, Tate describes it as costly and impractical.

Over the weekend, President Trump said the administration is working on a temporary pass for immigrants working in certain industries, including farm workers, though no other details for the plan have been announced.

Tate warns that without meaningful immigration reform, consumers will ultimately pay the price.

"For sure, there will be fruit that doesn't end up harvested because we don't have the workers to do it, and there will be fruit and food that is not as good as it would have been had we had the workers," Tate said.

Miguel asks for public understanding.

"I would ask people to have some awareness," he said, requesting an opportunity for farmworkers to prove they're here to contribute positively.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego's congressional delegation for comment about the criticism that Congress isn't doing enough to pass immigration reform for farmworkers.

Below are the statements from those who responded.

"Insufficient protections for farmworkers not only puts their lives at risk, but would also lead to significant detrimental impacts on our food supply and economy. I support legislation to protect farmworkers, like the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, and will continue to do so if it is brought to the House floor for a vote. Congress must pass comprehensive immigration reform and is long overdue in ensuring protections for our farmworkers. Unfortunately, Congressional Republican leadership is unwilling to act and it is shameful." -Congressman Mike Levin, California District 49

“Farmworkers are the backbone of our communities, and many are undocumented immigrants. It is an absolute injustice that they do not have stability and a pathway to citizenship. I’m continuing to push for legislative solutions to right this wrong, including the U.S. Citizenship Act. As the Trump Administration continues to target and terrorize immigrants, I won’t stop fighting for actual fixes to our broken immigration system and dignity and respect for all.” -Congressman Juan Vargas, California District 52

“H-2A visa workers put in long, brutal hours in our country’s fields and farms to make food affordable and available for the American people. We’re so grateful for their contributions in filling in the gaps of our labor shortages and keeping us fed. But Republicans haven’t offered any meaningful immigration reforms; instead, the Trump Administration is continuing to push its misguided, arbitrary deportation quotas, targeting, detaining, and deporting people without a criminal history and who are contributing to our economy. Despite all of this, I will keep looking for ways to fix our immigration system by keeping us safe, reflecting our values, and addressing the needs of our economy.” -Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, California District 51

Congressmembers Scott Peters and Darrell Issa did not respond to our requests for comment in time for our deadline.

ABC 10News also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security regarding federal immigration enforcement in Ventura County, but never received a response.

This story was reported on-air by Laura Acevedo with the Scripps News Group station in San Diego and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.