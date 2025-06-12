California Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Homeland Security briefing

California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a briefing by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday.

Video of the incident shows Padilla interrupted Noem's comments to identify himself and said he had questions for the secretary. A group of at least five people then worked to push Padilla out of the room.

Padilla was removed before he could finish his comments.

The incident prompted immediate response from lawmakers and California officials.

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on the incident. "Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Just before the incident, Sec. Noem was discussing the ongoing protests in Los Angeles and the federal response, saying that Homeland Security and military personnel would continue their work.

"The Department of Homeland Security and the officers and the agencies and the departments and the military people that are working on this operation will continue to sustain and increase our operations in this city," Noem said. "We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country."

This is a developing story and will be updated.