Police: Sister of PA prison escapee refused to assist authorities

The search continues for the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities revealed on Monday that they no longer have a "defined search area" for Danelo Cavalcante, but they are using different methods in to help track him down.

Cavalcante was last spotted Saturday night. He was cleanshaven and driving a stolen van. He reportedly abandoned the van and is now believed to be in the East Nantmeal Township area.

Police warned people on Monday about helping Cavalcante elude capture.

"To anyone who may have already offered assistance or is contemplating assisting Cavalcante in any way, we will prosecute you fully for those actions," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

SEE MORE: Escaped Pennsylvania killer spotted on the run with altered appearance

Authorities said Cavalcante's sister, who was reportedly in the country illegally, was taken into federal custody after refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Bivens said she now faces deportation.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture has reached $25,000.

Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

The U.S. Marshals Service has said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case.

SEE MORE: Pennsylvania murderer escaped by climbing up wall and over razor wire

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com