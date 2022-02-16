Watch
Plane crashes, flips over at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

No one injured in wreck, authorities say
Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:38:25-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a small passenger plane crashed around 11 a.m., flipped over, and landed on its roof at the airport, located at 3800 State Road 715.

Helicopter video showed the aircraft in a grassy area next to a runway.

Authorities said everyone inside the plane got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

