Pillsbury Now Sells Mini Pizza Crusts For Personal Pies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to pizza, bigger is usually better. But if you’re serving up pizza as one of many snack options at a party — or if you have a group of kids with lots of opinions about toppings — mini pizzas may be the way to go.

Pillsbury has just added mini pizza crusts to its lineup of ready-to-bake goodies, ensuring your tiny pizzas are quick and easy to make. The new Pillsbury Mini Pizza Crusts come in a cylinder container, just like the brand’s crescent rolls.

Each roll makes eight pizzas that you can customize to your own tastes. Simply unroll the dough, add toppings and bake the little pies.

General Mills

You can find mini pizza crusts from a variety of other brands as well, including Target’s Market Pantry and Boboli.

You can always make your own mini pizzas, too, by simply whipping up some dough and then adding your favorite toppings.

This pizza dough recipe has only two ingredients — Greek yogurt and self-rising flour — so it’s pretty easy to make. For some extra fun, try following this recipe from Bill Nye, which uses water, sugar and fast-acting yeast inside of a water bottle to create a pizza dough experiment.

Adobe

Pillsbury is also introducing a few other items to go along with the pizza crusts, like Garlic Bread Pull-Apart Kits and Mini Cinni Stix for dessert. The “cinni stix” could even work as a portable breakfast option, as they are similar to a cinnamon roll.

You’ll also find gooey, ready-to-bake Monkey Bread, along with Birthday Cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Poppins, which are safe-to-eat cookie dough bites.

General Mills

Nestle Toll House also has some new treats you can bake up for your pizza night or party, including three new cookie doughs.

The new cookie dough flavors include pumpkin spice, cinnamon roll and PB&J, which is made with a combination of peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces. Prices may vary by retailer, but all three are priced around $2.99.

Nestle Toll House

What will you be serving up for your next pizza night?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.