Photowalks: Route 66 in New Mexico showcases cultural favorites

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham hits the road in New Mexico, exploring the changing landscape of historic Route 66.

Though the famed highway no longer passes through Santa Fe, there’s still plenty to discover — from classic restaurants in Tucumcari to Native American jewelry shops in Gallup and a quirky, one-of-a-kind luggage store in Albuquerque.

In this week’s episode of Photowalks, Graham shares tips on how to snap stunning photos with just your phone while showcasing the charm, history, and hidden gems of the Mother Road.

