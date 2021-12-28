Paramount Plus has free subscription offers for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you been considering trying out a new streaming service, but don’t want to take a big chunk out of your entertainment budget? With 2022 about to make its debut, the Paramount Plus streaming service has a few offers that might persuade you to cut the cord on cable TV once and for all.

For a limited time, Paramount Plus has two free trial offers that will let you try out the service for a month or two before you commit to one of their paid TV packages.

When you sign up for Paramount Plus streaming, you get access to a variety of networks including CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV and other channels. And, if you have a live sports fan in the family, Paramount Plus provides coverage of the NFL, SEC, March Madness college basketball, soccer’s Europa League and Champions’ League and other events. Paramount Plus also offers exclusive movies and original TV series for subscribers.

If you’re ready to give Paramount Plus a try, check out these offers.

One Month Free Trial

First, the Paramount Plus streaming service has a one-month free trial plan if you simply want to give it a try to see how you like it. From now until Jan. 3, 2022, new subscribers can use the offer code PEAKSALE when you sign up on the Paramount Plus website.

Two Month Free Trial

However, a brand-new offer code released by Paramount Plus gives new and previous users a free two-month subscription trial. The latest offer code is TEENWOLF for the free two months of streaming when you sign up on the Paramount Plus website. And, all six seasons of the “Teen Wolf” TV series are available on Paramount Plus to binge at your convenience.

#TeenWolf is streaming on @ParamountPlus — where you can binge all six seasons of the series in the US. If you haven't started yet, it's not too late to catch up. We're starting season 3 next! #TeenWolfBingeMonth Use promo code TEENWOLF for 2 months free of #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/0JBnLH0FqQ — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) December 26, 2021

T-Mobile Customers Get One Year Free of Paramount Plus

If you’re already a T-Mobile customer, you can get an entire free year of Paramount Plus streaming service.

As a T-Mobile customer, you can visit the T-Mobile website to activate your free one-year subscription. It’s that simple!

With all of the free subscription offers, you will need to choose between two plans: the Essential package for $4.99 per month or the Premium package for $9.99 per month. The monthly subscription charge will begin after the free promotional period ends.

