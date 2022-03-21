Watch
Pancake and waffle mix recalled for contamination with pieces of cable

Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 21, 2022
A pancake and waffle mix sold by Walmart is under recall.

Continental Mills makes Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

Cable fragments were found in a “limited amount of product,” the FDA says on its website.

The recalled products include the following information on the packaging:

  • UPC 078742370828
  • Lot code KX2063
  • Best By Date of 09/01/2023

The pancake and waffle mix was sold nationwide.

No consumers have found, used or bought a contaminated product and no injuries have been reported.

If you’ve bought the affected product, you can return it to Walmart for a refund or receive an exchange for another mix.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

By Tatiana Salazar, Scripps National.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
