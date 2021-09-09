Oreo Has A New Line Of Pokémon Cookies So You Can Catch ’em All

Pokémon fans will soon have a brand-new snack for keeping up their energy while they’re out catching them all. Oreo has teamed up with the Pokémon franchise to create a limited-edition Pokémon x Oreo cookie pack.

The cookies pay tribute to some of the most beloved Pokémon with 16 designs, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. Just like in the Pokémon world, however, some of the new cookies will be harder to find, so you’ll have to buy multiple packages if you’re trying to collect them all.

Each pack is filled at random and does not necessarily contain cookies with all 16 designs.

Nabisco

An Oreo representative tells Simplemost the hardest design to find is Mew, which is featured on an extremely limited amount of cookies.

You can find the limited-edition cookies in stores nationwide starting Sept. 13, while supplies last, or if you’d rather not hunt for them at a store, you can pre-order them online now.

Nabisco

The new Oreos are far from the only treat for Pokémon fans we’ve seen over the years. In fact, it’s not even the first time Pokémon has shown up on a cookie.

Pillsbury released Pikachu and Deco Ball sugar cookies in 2019 to celebrate the film “Detective Pikachu.” The Pikachu cookie has the character’s image on it, while the Deco Ball cookie is decorated to look just like a Pokémon Deco Ball.

The Pillsbury cookies were only around for a limited time and are no longer available, but you can try making your own Pokémon cookies at home instead. While it’s obviously a lot more work than throwing some pre-sliced cookie dough on a baking sheet, and you’ll need some pretty serious decorating skills, these cookies from What Should I Make For look amazing if you’re up for the task.

Pillsbury

Oreo has also had a few other collaborations, including with Disney, the Olympics and, most recently, Lady Gaga. The Lady Gaga-themed Oreos featured neon-green creme, designs inspired by her “Chromatica” album and bright-pink packaging.

Will you be grabbing some Pokémon Oreos to try to find all the designs?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.