TAMPA, Fla. — An officer suffered a leg injury after a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The scene was located on the 9300 block of North 30th Street, near Busch Gardens' Annie Street entrance.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police.

WATCH Tampa Police press conference on officer-involved shooting

Officer shot, hospitalized after shooting near Busch Gardens

The officer, Jordan Laupert, who was shot in the leg and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition. TPD said the officer was a School Resource Officer for Hillsborough High School on temporary patrol assignment during the summer.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to share his thoughts about the incident.

My office is aware of the incident at a Tampa Bay Police district office. Our prayers are with the officer who was injured by this sick and depraved gunman.As of our last update from law enforcement, the gunman is no longer a danger to the public. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 30, 2025

TPD said the suspect never made it into the Busch Gardens interior campus. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expected to release a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials. FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials