Officer shot, hospitalized after shooting near Busch Gardens

The officer, Jordan Laupert, who was shot in the leg and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition.
Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — An officer suffered a leg injury after a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The scene was located on the 9300 block of North 30th Street, near Busch Gardens' Annie Street entrance.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police.

The officer, Jordan Laupert, who was shot in the leg and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition. TPD said the officer was a School Resource Officer for Hillsborough High School on temporary patrol assignment during the summer.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to share his thoughts about the incident.

TPD said the suspect never made it into the Busch Gardens interior campus. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expected to release a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.

