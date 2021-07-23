Nutella Has Special Limited-Edition Jars For Back-To-School Season

Let’s face it: Back-to-school season is a time of mixed emotions. While many parents are glad to see their kids get out of the house and do something constructive with their days, the little ones themselves may be feeling nervous about the end of summer.

Nutella just came up with a small way to make the return to school a little more fun and special, even for students who are seasoned veterans of the classroom.

For a limited time, the makers of the beloved hazelnut spread are offering a series of personalized jars tailored to kids in every grade. The line includes 14 different labels, each in the iconic Nutella look, that range from “preschool” to “senior.”

These special jars can be found at “a store near you,” according to Nutella. We couldn’t find any for sale online as of press time, but Hip2Save reports that they found “tons” of them on the shelf at Walmart, with every grade available.

You can see most of the lineup in this short clip the brand posted on Facebook, which shows all the options for grade-school students.

If you already have a regular jar of Nutella in your pantry or otherwise can’t find one of these limited-edition ones at your grocery store, the company made all 14 of the special labels printable on its website. Just go to the page, find the grade your child is heading into, print the label and attach it to a 26.5-ounce jar of Nutella using glue or tape.

If having your kid’s grade on the label of your Nutella jar isn’t quite personal enough, you can find an even more targeted version at Etsy, with the spread also included.

Seller JackAndCoStudio offers jars of Nutella in five different sizes that come with a label that replaces the brand with any name you like. The prices range from $5.24 for a tiny 30-gram jar to $28.47 for a massive 1-kilogram tub.

No matter which size you opt for, that’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind addition to someone’s snack rotation.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.