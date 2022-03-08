Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Restaurant threatened by customers who think poutine was named after Putin

Karen Ramunno
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this May 26, 2011, file photo, Karen Ramunno of Ramunno's Pizza and Grill, delivers an order of poutine, a french fry, gravy and cheese dish popular with Canadians, at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Poutine is one of the 150 new words appearing in Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary and the company's free online database. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Karen Ramunno
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 10:07:46-05

PARIS, France — Owners of a restaurant in France says they have received threats over its signature dish, poutine, because some people have been associating the dish, incorrectly, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

La Maison de la Poutine posted a statement on social media last week saying that it has received rude calls and spoken threats over its name.

Although the name may sound similar to the name of the Russian president, poutine has no actual connection Putin.

Poutine originated in Canada in the 1950s, is made of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.

La Maison de la Poutine reiterates that it "is not linked to the Russian regime and its leader."

"Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s," the restaurant said via translation. "And the stories to tell its origin are numerous. Poutine was created by passionate cooks who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers."

The restaurant's operators say it offers "its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people... against the tyrannical Russian regime."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4