Restaurant threatened by customers who think poutine was named after Putin

PARIS, France — Owners of a restaurant in France says they have received threats over its signature dish, poutine, because some people have been associating the dish, incorrectly, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

La Maison de la Poutine posted a statement on social media last week saying that it has received rude calls and spoken threats over its name.

Although the name may sound similar to the name of the Russian president, poutine has no actual connection Putin.

Poutine originated in Canada in the 1950s, is made of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.

La Maison de la Poutine reiterates that it "is not linked to the Russian regime and its leader."

"Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s," the restaurant said via translation. "And the stories to tell its origin are numerous. Poutine was created by passionate cooks who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers."

The restaurant's operators say it offers "its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people... against the tyrannical Russian regime."

