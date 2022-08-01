Passenger fined nearly $1,900 for undeclared McMuffin

AUSTRALIA — A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald's breakfast ever.

The passenger, traveling from Indonesia to Australia, is being fined nearly $1,900 for leaving two undeclared sausage McMuffins, an order of pancakes, and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which due to local regulations, were sent to be tested for foot-and-mouth disease.

Australian authorities recently introduced new biosecurity rules after an outbreak of the disease in Indonesia spread to Bali.

