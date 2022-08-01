Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Passenger fined nearly $1,900 for undeclared McMuffin

undeclared breakfast mcmuffin
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry - Australia
undeclared breakfast mcmuffin
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:49:28-04

AUSTRALIA — A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald's breakfast ever.

The passenger, traveling from Indonesia to Australia, is being fined nearly $1,900 for leaving two undeclared sausage McMuffins, an order of pancakes, and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which due to local regulations, were sent to be tested for foot-and-mouth disease.

Australian authorities recently introduced new biosecurity rules after an outbreak of the disease in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4