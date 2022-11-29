London air raid shelter converted to underground farm

LONDON — Food shouldn’t just be satisfying, it should also be sustainable. That’s the message from crews who transformed an underground World War II air raid shelter into a zero-carbon farm of the future.

Roughly 100 feet below the streets of London is this eco-friendly field of crops.

"We don't use soil, so we don't get agricultural runoff," explains Olivia O'Brien. "We use renewable energy, we use recirculating water, and we're able to grow the crops 365 days a year with little impact on the environment.''

Similar concepts could be used in major cities throughout the United States, offering more solutions to combat worsening climate and economic issues around the world.

"Farming and traditional farming has a lot of challenges, not least of all because of climate change, inconsistent weather, supply chain issues," O'Brien said. "We're going have another 2 billion people on the planet by 2050. And we ultimately need to develop more ways of growing more food to feed the world."

Because the farm is in the city, officials say crops don't need to travel as far to reach consumers. Not only does that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, but it could also lead to fresher and cheaper produce.

Fox's Marianne Rafferty reported from Los Angeles.