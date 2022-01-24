Watch
Dead man taken to post office to collect pension

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 24, 2022
CARLOW, Ireland — Police say the body of a dead man was brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

According to a report in The Irish Times, the body of Peder Doyle, 66, was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, the corpse being held upright, reportedly, by two younger men.

One of the men had earlier asked staff how to collect a person's pension and had been told the recipient had to be there in person. With the help of a companion, he reportedly returned with the dead man's body.

When questioned by staff they ran out, leaving behind the corpse of the older man.

Ireland’s national police force would not discuss details of the case but The Times reported foul play had been ruled out.

"It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that," said Carlow's mayor, Ken Murnane. "It beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie."

An investigation is ongoing.

