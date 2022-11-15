Climate activists in Austria throw liquid at Klimt painting

Another painting was targeted by climate activists on Tuesday, this time in Austria.

The Associated Press reported that activists from the group Last Generation Austria splashed oil onto the glass protecting the 1915 Gustav Klimt painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

The painting was unharmed, the news outlet reported.

In a tweet, the group said they targeted the painting to protest the country's “oil and gas drilling,” which they called “a death sentence to society," the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, a member of the group was pushed away by a museum guard after throwing the liquid while another glued his hand to the glass protecting the painting.

Austria Press Agency reported that police showed up at the museum after the incident and the liquid was cleaned off the glass.

According to APA, both the director of the museum and the country's culture minister agreed that the concerns the activists have are justifiable, but they wished they'd find other ways to get their point across.

Tuesday's event in Austria marks the latest incident in which climate activist groups have targeted famous paintings.

In October, activists threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery and mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's 1890 painting “Les Meules” at the Barberini Museum in Germany, the news outlet reported.