Woman transforms yard into display honoring veterans

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Denise Ussery is dedicated to honoring those who have served our country valiantly.

Ussery is an Ambassador and staff volunteer for the Collier Lee Honor Flight and had planned a fundraiser in 2023, with plans of it going up at the start of October, when Helene threatened the area.

The display itself is a replica of the Arlington National Cemetery, with 77 headstones, representing those who signed up for an honor flight, but unfortunately passed before their mission.

The Vietnam replica has the names of the servicemen and women who are on the actual wall, but were from Southwest Florida.

Ussery encourages people to drive by and take a look at the display and help honor the servicemen and women as well.

She is located on Elaine Drive in Bonita Springs.

You can learn more about the Collier-Lee Honor Flight and its efforts here.