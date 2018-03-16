Winn Dixie closing 3 stores in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- You may have to find a new grocery store to shop at in Southwest Florida.

Winn Dixie announced they are closing 94 stores across the south, including three in our area. One store in Bonita Springs will close and the two others are in Fort Myers.

The company says it is part of their plan to get rid of $500 million dollars in debt. They have not said when the three stores will close in Southwest Florida.