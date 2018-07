The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Florida Red Tide, for coastal Collier County and coastal Charlotte County which is in effect through Thursday evening.

RED TIDE HAZARDS

Possible respiratory irritation in some coastal areas.

For Red Tide forecast information visit http://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab.

FLORIDA RED TIDE RESPIRATORY IRRITATION POTENTIAL IMPACTS

Symptoms may include coughing...sneezing...and tearing eyes. People with respiratory conditions such as asthma... emphysema...and other pulmonary diseases...may be more sensitive. Irritation may vary locally and throughout the day. If you experience uncomfortable symptoms...consider going to an unaffected beach nearby.