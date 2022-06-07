Woman who used deceased husband’s contractor license arrested on felony charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police arrested 63-year-old Doreen Heneault of Port Charlotte for contractor fraud for filing permits to do construction without a license, filing documents with forged signatures and using a notary stamp improperly (attempting to defraud the State of Florida).

Heneault’s deceased husband, Glenn Heneault, died on April 29, 2020. Doreen Heneault continued using his license without reporting her husband’s death to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Heneault also used a notary stamp that did not belong to her in order to submit documents. She is charged with 11 counts of uttering a forged instrument and 11 counts of unlawful filing of false documents and records.

Heneault bonded out of jail.