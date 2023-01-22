Woman shoots terminally ill husband in Daytona Beach hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a report of a person shot inside the Advent Health Hospital Saturday morning.

When they arrived on scene at 11:35 a.m., units found that an elderly woman had shot her terminally ill husband, then barricaded herself in his hospital room on the 11th floor.

No one else was injured and the woman did not pose a threat to the rest of the hospital, DBPD said. Employees and patients were evacuated.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief said in a press conference that the shooting had been planned by the woman and her husband three weeks ago because of his condition.

The woman surrendered to police just after 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.