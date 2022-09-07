Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says

SAN JUAN — Authorities say a shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas.

The incident reportedly happened while the woman was on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas. The woman was a guest sailing on the Harmony of the Seas, which is in the midst of a seven-night cruise.

It began its journey Sunday out of Port Canaveral.

The 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was snorkeling near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.

"After arriving at a local hospital for treatment, the guest passed away from their injuries," read a statement from the cruise line. "Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark.

The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two reported in 2019, one of them fatal. That incident involved a Southern California woman who was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island, located just a half mile from where Tuesday's attack occurred.

This report is compiled from Associated Press and Fox wire sources.