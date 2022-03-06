Woman collides with FHP Trooper after driving through road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida highway Patrol trooper is reported seriously injured after a head-on collision on State Road 93 this morning.

A woman driving a BMW 335i, identified as Kristin Watts, was reported traveling northbound on I-275 and approaching a road closure at a high speed rate; the vehicle had reportedly failed to stop or take a different route, as directed, and allegedly drove through many traffic cones with State Officers present.

Officer’s attempted to stop the vehicle but Watts reportedly continued northbound on State Road 93 and while doing so encountered two FWC Officers who were assigned to guard the plaza toll. Watts still did not stop according to the report.

The vehicle was then approaching two FHP Troopers who were responding southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 93.

According to the report, as the Watts began to approach the two troopers, both the troopers vehicle's stopped in the middle of the road and the Watts' vehicle collided, nearly head on, according to the report with one of the trooper’s 2019 Chevy Tahoe.

The crash reportedly caused serious injuries to Watts and the trooper.

They have been transported to a hospital nearby and northbound lanes of State Road 93 were shut down for several hours.

Watts, from Sarasota; was arrested by FHP according to the report and faces DUI serious injury charges.

FHP

FHP