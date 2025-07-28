Woman attempts to smuggle turtles through Miami airport security in her bra

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman tried to smuggle two turtles through security at the Miami airport in April, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA agents were surprised to find the turtles hidden in the woman's bra during the security screening process. They report one of the turtles did not survive the smuggling attempt. The surviving turtle was handed over to Florida wildlife officials.

TSA noted, travelers can bring small pets through airport security, but advised checking with airlines first to see if they're allowed on flights.

The agency recommends carrying animals through security checkpoints instead of trying to hide them.

This incident follows a similar case earlier this year in Newark, New Jersey, when a man tried to smuggle a turtle in his pants.

In a social media post addressing these incidents, TSA pleaded, "Stop hiding animals in weird places on your body."