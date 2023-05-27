What Florida's new tax relief plan means for you

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a $2.7 billion tax relief fund for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. What does this mean, and how can it help you save?

According to the governor's office, the plan could save a family of four up to $1,000 in one year.

The plan makes some items permanently tax-exempt. Baby and toddler necessity items such as strollers, cribs, diapers and baby wipes will be exempt. Other items permanently exempt from sales tax will include oral hygiene products and firearm safety devices.

The plan also includes several sales tax holidays in the coming months:



Back-to-School sales tax holidays: July 24 – August 6, 2023, and January 1 – January 14, 2024

Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays: May 27 – June 9, 2023, and August 26 – September 8, 2023

Freedom Summer sales tax holiday: Memorial Day through Labor Day 2023

Tools and Equipment sales tax holiday: September 2 – September 8, 2023

For more information on the upcoming sales tax holidays and what items are included, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.