Webinar aims to help communities curb discarded tires

Improperly discarded automobile tires provide refuge and breeding grounds for nuisance mosquitoes.

Tires found along roadsides, undeveloped properties and areas near human activity can act as artificial habitats that cause the pests' populations to boom.

The GLOBE Mission Mosquito organization is holding a webinar, “Mosquito Condos?” on Thursday, 10 March, at 01:00 p.m.

The T.R.E.A.D. Mosquito Management Program is using The GLOBE Program’s app, GLOBE Observer Mosquito Habitat Mapper, to educate the public, provide research data, and help clean up the streets burdened with these unwanted mosquito sanctuaries.

To register for the webinar, click here.

