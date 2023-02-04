Watch Now
Wauchula homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina, driving missing Lyft driver's car

Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 04, 2023
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A homicide suspect from Wauchula, Florida was arrested in North Carolina, driving the car of a missing Lyft driver.

Matthew Scott Flores is charged with Second Degree Murder for the killing of Jose Carlos Martinez in Hardee County.

He was taken into custody and hospitalized in Rutherford County, N.C. after a police chase ended in a crash.

At the time of the arrest, Flores was driving the car of a Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing earlier that week.

Wauchula Police Department has been in close contact with law enforcement representatives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

