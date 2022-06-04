WATCH: Officials forge through flooded Miami street

MIAMI, Fla. — The tropical system that pounded South Florida with torrential rain Friday caused travel headaches as water flooded streets.

Video recorded by Miami Fire & Rescue Friday night shows one of their engines slowly fording a flooded street, as lighter vehicles bob and float in the floodwater.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Some events have been canceled, she said, and while there is no widespread anxiety about the storm it might be best to make indoor plans.

The mayor added that canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

Tropical storm warnings were issued Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moved through the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least two in Cuba and bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.

Around 11 p.m., forecasters said the system was about 185 miles (295 kilometers) southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, moving at about 12 mph (19 kph).