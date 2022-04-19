Governor Ron DeSantis signs education reform bill

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is hosting a press conference in The Villages on Tuesday.

He is expected to discuss higher education reform and SB 7044 - Postsecondary Education

Governor Ron DeSantis Governor DeSantis is joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls in The Villages, Florida.

SB 7044 contains measures related to postsecondary education affordability, informed consumer choice, transparency, articulation, transfer of credit, post-tenure review, and accreditation.