Governor Ron DeSantis signs education reform bill

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is hosting a press conference in The Villages on Tuesday.
He is expected to discuss higher education reform and SB 7044 - Postsecondary Education
WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor DeSantis is joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls in The Villages, Florida.
SB 7044 contains measures related to postsecondary education affordability, informed consumer choice, transparency, articulation, transfer of credit, post-tenure review, and accreditation.
- Authorizes the Board of Governors to adopt a regulation on post-tenure review.
- With limited exception, prohibits a Florida College System institution or state university from being accredited by the same accreditor for consecutive accreditation cycles and requires such institutions to apply for accreditation from an agency or association from a list approved by the Board of Governors or State Board of Education, as applicable.
- Provides a cause of action against an accrediting agency or association by a postsecondary education institution that has been negatively impacted by retaliatory action taken against the postsecondary education institution by an accrediting agency or association. Subjects any Florida College System institution or state university proposal or action to increase a fee, authorized by law, to a supermajority vote.
- Requires lists of required and recommended textbooks and instructional materials be posted at least 45 days before the first day of class for each term, be searchable and downloadable, and remain posted for five academic years.
- Requires course syllabi information to be posted for general education core courses and remain posted for five academic years.
- Requires postsecondary institutions participating in the statewide course numbering system to accept and apply general education courses and credit, including credit earned through dual enrollment, course equivalences, and other acceleration mechanisms, as first satisfying general education core course credit requirements and other general education subject area course credit requirements before applying the course credit as elective credit.