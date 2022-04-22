Florida governor signs Critical Race Theory education bill into law

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is expected to sign into law a controversial bill that critics said will drastically limit race education in schools.

HB 7, formally called the "Individual Freedom" measure, bans educators from teaching certain topics related to race and is designed, in part, to prevent teachers from making students feel guilt or shame about their race because of historical events.

The bill was officially delivered to DeSantis on Friday and he signed it into law at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens.

"We believe in education, not indoctrination," DeSantis said at a news conference. "We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies opposed upon you without your consent."

