WATCH: Fort Lauderdale girl avoids two abduction attempts

South Florida police are searching for a man who twice attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week.

One of the two incidents was captured on video, putting neighbors on alert.

The mother of the targeted girl told local media the man first approached the child in a black van last Wednesday morning just outside Bennet Elementary.

"He opened the door and he asked her if she wants some candies," the mother reported.

The girl got away, only to be approached by the man again the next day. Footage captures images of the man attempting to chase the girl on foot.

"She was running so fast she noticed that her lace was loose," the girl's mother said, "so she went down to tie her lace and she looked back, she saw him still chasing after her."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the man's arrest.

