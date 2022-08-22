Watch Now
WATCH: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

Posted at 6:48 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 06:48:57-04

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Security video captured the moment exploded in the Halifax Harbor marina over the weekend.

Fire officials say the explosion happened shortly after the boaters refueled.

Four people were injured, including one person who had to be airlifted to an Orlando hospital for treatment of severe burns.

Eyewitness Vincent Kraus said the explosion happened around 1 p.m. Sunday.

"We were on our way to help them to make sure everything was okay, but rescue got there before us," Kraus recalled.

The owner told firefighters vent blowers were on when the explosion happened.

An investigation is ongoing.

CNN Newsource provided some elements for this report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

