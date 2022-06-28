The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal on Monday.

The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.

Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement saying the "new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."

Brightline announced its agreement with Disney World to build the train station at Disney Springs in November 2020.

WPTV

"Late last year, we were asked by several community leaders to explore alternative alignments for our planned expansion from (Orlando International Airport) to Tampa," Ben Porritt, Brightline's senior vice president of corporate affairs, said in a statement to WPTV. "The original plan called for a single station at Disney Springs. Along with a broad range of stakeholders, we have identified a solution now known as the Sunshine Corridor, which contemplates two new stations and integrates Brightline's intercity service with SunRail, through an east-west expansion.

Porritt said one station will be at the Orange County Convention Center and another will be near the Disney Springs, although not on Disney property.

"Taken together, the three integrated stations provide access to the largest economic and employment centers in central Florida and offer the best opportunity for the success of Brightline and SunRail," Porritt said.

The high-speed passenger train currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.