Victim in 1988 New York homicide may have ties to Florida, police say

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the victim in a 1988 homicide who may have a connection to Florida.

The unidentified male victim was found in the early morning hours of August 14, 1988 at the Hamilton Fish Pool in New York City. He had been stabbed in his torso, police say. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in this case..

The victim is described as a male in his 20s with a light complexion and black hair.

Police have not given any additional information on the potential tie to Florida; however, anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. You can also submite tips on the CrimeStoppers websiteor on Twitter @NYPDTips.