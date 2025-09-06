Veteran trains K-9s to find hidden dangers inside Florida homes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — They can sniff out what we can't — drugs, weapons and explosives.

K-9 detection dogs are known for saving lives around the world. But now, that same power is being used to protect families inside their homes.

WATCH BELOW: K-9s trained to find this hidden danger

K-9s trained to find hidden dangers

Sean Galavan, a combat veteran, trains dogs to detect mold through his company Paws on Mold.

"So in a nutshell, the same way you see a police dog searching somebody's car for narcotics, is our dog searching your house for mold," Galavan said.

Galavan served in the Marines, where detection dogs meant the difference between life and death. He later trained explosive-sniffing dogs for airport and presidential security.

"We did a contract for President (Barack) Obama, Bill Gates in San Diego," Galavan recalled.

Now, he's merged those skills with a new mission.

"That's where I kind of merged the work ethic of the police dog with the family house," he said. "This is my life, and I would never have it any other way."

The training method is called scent logic. It's the same precision that once tracked explosives that is now targeting mold.

Galavan's dogs can pinpoint infestations behind walls, drains and even toilets.

"Our dog has alerted behind walls, has alerted to drains, alerted behind toilets," Galavan said. "You name it. It can be done."

For families, it's not just about answers — it's about protecting health.

"There's so many things that we think our diets are doing, that we think that just stress in life is doing, but it could be just an easy fix of mold being behind the wall," Galavan explained.

Michelle Boren, a Florida homeowner, said her family got sick before discovering mold in their house.

"My son was little at the time. We both got quite ill from it," Boren said. "I wish that when we bought the home, that I would have called a mold dog in to come do an inspection. Yeah, I don't think I'll ever buy a home in Florida again without this being part of the inspection process."

For Galavan, the work is about more than business — it's about service.

"I started out doing everything I could for my country," he said. "But to be able to do everything I can for my community, that would be awesome."

Galavan said he still feels honored to serve — not on the battlefield anymore but on the homefront — one hidden enemy at a time.