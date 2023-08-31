Watch Now
Utility workers restore power after Idalia

Posted at 8:03 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 08:03:18-04

After Idalia passed through southwest Florida first responders and Utility workers are working hard to provide aid and assistance.

Florida Power & Light say their crews worked hard through the night to restore power to customers and are continuing to do so until all lights are back on.

Governor Ron DeSantis says utility workers have already restored power to more than 260,000 households that lost power due to Idalia.

According to DeSantis, the linemen are currently working to bring power back all across the state.

