The United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding a virtual job fair this morning starting at 9 a.m.

Hopeful employees will have the chance to speak with representatives who have held a job with USPS. or who currently are employed.

The mail carrier is hiring for positions in Central and Southwest Florida.

USPS says to download the Zoom platform before the job fair begins and to scan the QR code below.

For more information visit https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.