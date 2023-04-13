Updates on Southeast Florida flooding

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight produced significant rainfall causing flooding over southeast Florida.

While Broward County has not requested assistance from the state, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has deployed staff to collect damage assessments in Broward County.

A total of 4-8 inches have fallen over Broward and Miami-Dade County. While Fort Lauderdale metro area has received around 15-25 inches.

The FDEM and Ft. Lauderdale International Airport’s Florida Severe Weather MesoSTEM Network, have registered a total of 25.87 inches of rain.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for coastal and metro Broward and Miami-Dade Counties until 8:00 p.m. this evening.

Just shot this drone video of downtown Fort Lauderdale still flooded right now with countless cars trapped in the high water. pic.twitter.com/ATzbIlDuSe — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

The Florida Department of Transportation is helping provide aid in traffic due to road closures and power outages.

The Hollywood International Airport and Lauderdale International Airport remain closed due to weather conditions.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is currently supporting Broward County Fire Rescue and the Broward County EOC to respond to high water levels in Ft. Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol is increasing staffing to coordinate coverage in response to the flooding and in anticipation of additional storms forecasted in the area.

