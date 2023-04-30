Watch Now
University of South Florida football player arrested for domestic battery

Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 30, 2023
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HSCO)has arrested a University of South Florida football player on domestic violence charges.

HCSO received a call from a victim reporting that Michel Dukes, physically assaulted them.

Through the investigation, deputies learned there was a verbal argument between the victim and Dukes.

According to HCSO at some point, while at the victim's residence, it turned physical, and that’s when deputies say Dukes strangled the victim.

Dukes is facing one felony charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

