Two women seriously injured in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported to a crash scene where two people are suffering serious injuries on US 19 in Manatee County Wednesday morning.

According to the report, FHP said that vehicle one, an SUV, driven by a 32-year-old female was heading North in the right lane of US 19 South of 52nd St., as another SUV was driving North of 52nd St in the left lane.

The driver of the second SUV, a 35-year-old female, was hit in the front by vehicle one that reportedly traveled off the roadway and crossed the median.

Vehicle one then overturned into a ditch and vehicle two rotated and came to rest in the left lane of US 19.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital and are said to be battling serious injuries.

FHP is investigating more on the crash now.