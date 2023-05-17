Watch Now
Two schools evacuated due to bomb threat in Sarasota

Sarasota
Sarasota
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 17, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Venice High School and Booker Middle School are being evacuated due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) said they determined the phone call was a hoax and part of a larger statewide "swatting" that is impacting many other schools today.

Law enforcement officials say out of caution both schools will remain on a limited lockdown with additional law enforcement on campus.

Both Venice High School and Booker Middle School have been given the all-clear and students can return to class.

