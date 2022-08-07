Two Moorehaven men killed in Glades County crash

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, two men from Moorehaven, in vehicle one were heading south on State Rd 78, and vehicle two, a 45-year-old man from Okeechobee was traveling north on SR 78.

Vehicle one went into the northbound lanes of SR 78 and hit the front of vehicle two.

FHP says that vehicle one then rotated onto the grass shoulder where it came to rest.

The two Moorehaven men in vehicle one were pronounced dead on the scene.