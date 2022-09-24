Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Tropical Depression Nine to Tropical Storm Ian.
The storm has formed over the Caribbean Sea in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a hurricane.
According to NHC, hurricane conditions are possible in the Cayman Islands by early Monday morning.
