Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a hurricane

National Weather Service Tampa Bay
Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 23, 2022
The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Tropical Depression Nine to Tropical Storm Ian.

The storm has formed over the Caribbean Sea in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a hurricane.

According to NHC, hurricane conditions are possible in the Cayman Islands by early Monday morning.

