Traffic stop leads to multiple felony drug charges in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony drug charges on Monday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. for illegal window tint. The driver and two officers pulled into a nearby parking lot.

The driver, Lashay Smith, exited the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs. The passenger was also handcuffed but subsequently released on scene.

After searching Smith, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car. This lead to a search of the vehicle.

Inside, officers found several plastic bags containing fentanyl, hydromorphone, cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone. Smith was also issued multiple traffic citations, including no valid drivers license.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Jail.