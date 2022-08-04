Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway.

The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford. No one was injured.

Firefighters got the vehicle fire under control and are working to clear the mess. Two westbound lanes are blocked during the cleanup.

I-4 vehicle accident & fire 📍 MM 101 WB Sanford. 18-wheeler tractor trailer caught fire carrying 10,000 frozen turkey. No injuries… SCFD units have fire under control. FHP on scene. Extended operation - two lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/EAL9i7xlLw — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 4, 2022

It is not yet known what caused the truck to catch fire.

Fox affiliate WOFL contributed this report.