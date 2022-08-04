Watch Now
Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4

Seminole Co. Fire Department
Posted at 7:37 AM, Aug 04, 2022
SANFORD, Fla. — A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway.

The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford. No one was injured.

Firefighters got the vehicle fire under control and are working to clear the mess. Two westbound lanes are blocked during the cleanup.

It is not yet known what caused the truck to catch fire.

Fox affiliate WOFL contributed this report.

