TAMPA, Fla. — The toxic bufo toad can kill your pet in as little as 15 minutes, and they're being reported in Central Florida.

Also known as cane toads, the invasive species secrete a milky-white toxin, known as bufotoxin, from glands on the back of their heads that can be deadly to dogs and cats.

This interactive map from The University of Georgia - Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health shows where the toads are being reported.