Tornado tosses car into air, flips it over, but man & dog walk away uninjured

PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. — Zach Means was staring out his front windshield on Saturday afternoon when low-flying debris flew in front of his car and right by his side was his loyal dog, Marlin.

Like many others, Means just received an alert on his phone about a tornado warning.

He was driving past PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1 and was minutes from home when the winds from what turned out to be an EF2 tornado lifted his car and flipped him over.

Another driver was in a car near Means, recording video of the flying debris on her phone, when Means' car spun and rolled over.

The car landed wheels down in the opposite direction.

Means and Marlin retraced those heart-stopping moments on Monday. He doesn't recall how many times his car flipped.

When the car came to a rest, Means said there was one thing on his mind.

"Honestly, it was the dog," he said. "Turned around, it was the first thing I did, and I said his name, and his head pops up from the trunk."

Now he's back to walking with Marlin, sifting through the debris field from his car and the tornado's track.