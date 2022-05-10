Watch
Tom Brady named new Fox Sports analyst in post-career

Posted at 11:09 AM, May 10, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Fox Sports is going "Buc" wild with their newest reporting talent acquisition.

Tuesday, the broadcaster announced 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is joining the roster as lead analyst. He will assume the role once his playing career comes to an end.

Brady will call games alongside Kevin Burkhardt and will also serve as an "ambassador" for the Fox Sports brand.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team," said Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch. "[We] wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

Earlier this year, Brady announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, just a few months later, he backtracked and said he was returning to the Bucs.

